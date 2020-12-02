City of Alexandria announces Christmas holiday activities

The following information has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The 12 Nights of Christmas activities for 2020 have been set. The City of Alexandria is creating a new Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane event for area residents to enjoy this holiday season and the city’s Christmas tree, holiday displays and downtown lights are in place and lit up for the holidays.

“Traditionally we would be talking about Alexandria WinterFete, as well as the annual Christmas parade, but due to the COVID-19 safety limitations we can’t do those things this year,” explained Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t find new, safe ways to celebrate the blessings of the holiday season. Groups from across the community have done an excellent job of finding innovative and safe holiday activities for the traditional 12 Nights of Christmas and I look forward to each of them. And I think residents will really like the Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane event and all of the family-friendly activities it will provide with holiday lights, fun-filled activities and even a chance to say hi to Santa.”

The Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane drive-thru event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Saturday Dec. 19 in the downtown area along Third Street. Participants will enter by car via Murray Street, turning onto Third, with the Wonder Lane ending at Third and Lee Streets by the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center.

As they arrive, participants will receive an activity booklet. As guests make their way down the lane they will enjoy Christmas music, elves and other merry makers, get a chance to deliver a letter and wave to Santa and receive a treat bag and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas displays with lights along the Alexander Fulton Mini Park site.

Events for the 12 Nights of Christmas include:

Candyland, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum. Event will include games and ornament decorating and is $5 per person. Annual Porch Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at River Oaks Square Arts Center. Christmas Inside Out, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6. This event features the Rapides Symphony Orchestra performing at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center with the concert being streamed for outdoor viewing. Tickets are $20 per car load. Pet Pictures with Santa, 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Alexandria Mall Center Court. Cost is $20 per photo. Outdoor Holiday Concert, 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Alexandria Museum of Art. Individual tickets and tables available. Go to themuseum.org/holidays for more information. Movie Night: The Grinch, 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Alexandria Mall Food Court. Virtual “Old Fashioned Christmas,” 6 p.m. Dec. 12 on the Kent Plantation House Facebook Page. Christmas Moments, 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Pentecostals of Alexandria AND A Calvary Christmas Home Edition, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 online at calvarynet.net/acalvarychristmas Beef Tips for the Holidays Virtual Cooking Program, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17 with the LSU AgCenter. Alex WinterFete Wonder Lane, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 in downtown Alexandria. Alexandria Senior High School Virtual Concert, 6 p.m. Dec. 20 on the City of Alexandria Government Facebook Page. Alexandria Museum of Art, with free admission daily through the month of December. Go to themuseum.org/holidays for more information.

Due to damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Alexandria Zoo will NOT offer the traditional Holiday Light Safari this year. However, workers are placing lights around the main entrance as well as the periphery of the zoo. A number of the traditional Holiday Light Safari lighted figures will be placed along the zoo’s side facing Babe Ruth Drive to be visible to drivers as they pass by the zoo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.