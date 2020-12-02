FBI: Homicide suspect killed at Pineville’s Sleep Inn hotel

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A homicide suspect is dead following an apparent shooting incident at the Sleep Inn hotel in Pineville on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The FBI says the shooting occurred while authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was wanted for a homicide in Cleveland, Ohio. The name of the deceased suspect was not provided. The FBI also confirms that one of its agents was injured in the incident and is being treated.

This is the full statement released to us:

“The FBI is responding to an Agent-involved shooting, which occurred in Pineville, Louisiana. The shooting occurred during the execution of an arrest warrant for federal charges. The subject, who was wanted for a homicide in Cleveland, Ohio, is deceased. An FBI Agent was also wounded and is currently being treated in an area hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible. No additional details will be released as this is an ongoing investigation.”

