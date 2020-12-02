Gov. Edwards to address state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases Wednesday at 3 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to address the state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The governor’s address will come almost a week after Thanksgiving, a holiday he and health experts warned could become a super spreader event for the U.S. if people did not practice COVID-19 mitigation measures. In his last address, two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. Edwards warned if a massive spread of the virus did occur over the holiday the state would not feel the impacts of the spread for up to two weeks.

Gov. Edwards also announced that day Louisiana would move from Phase 3 to a more restrictive “modified” Phase 2 of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.

The “modified” version of Phase 2 went into effect Nov. 25, the day after the governor’s last statewide address, and expires on Dec. 23. Under the governor’s new guidelines, tele-work is highly encouraged for both private and public employees when possible, closes many bars in the state to outdoor-only sales, capacity for most businesses including restaurants is reduced to 50%, and seating capacity at all sporting events is reduced to 25%.

It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will announce any new restrictions Wednesday.

