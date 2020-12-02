Jenkins and Tigers block out noise heading into Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The cards are stacked heavily against the LSU Tigers against No. 1 Alabama.

One, star wideout Terrace Marshall, Jr. opted out on Sunday. Two, both of your potential starting quarterbacks didn’t play well last week.

A player that is adapting to the sudden change is Jaray Jenkins.

The Jena product has weaved himself into the tiger offense, catching 18 passes for 321 yards. With Marshall gone, someone in the wide receiver room must step up.

“It’s just us in the room,” Jenkins said. “Terrace was a great player. He left us, and we know that he had to do what was best for him. It’s just next man up. We’ve got young guys in the room, and they’re going to be great for us. It’s their time to go now.”

The overarching headline is that the Tigers are 28.5-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide, but the team isn’t doubting their abilities.

Instead, they’re seeing it as an opportunity to potentially spoil Alabama’s season.

“We still have a chance to shock the world,” Jenkins said. “We just have to play to the best of our abilities. That’s offense, defense, and special teams. I feel like with all three phases winning the game, no one can beat us. We have to play the best that we can. I feel like we’re ready for it, and this game is the time that we can do it. We’re going to let our game speak for itself.”

LSU will host the Crimson Tide on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on CBS.

