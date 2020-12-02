Louisiana Restaurant Association chapter president talks changes to bars
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KALB) - Monday held bad news for Rapides Parish bars as we learned that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the parish is now above 5 percent. That means bars in the parish were told to stop serving indoors immediately. We spoke with Scott Laliberte, Chapter President for the Louisiana Restaurant Association, about the changes.
