Rapides grand jury indicts Alexandria man on lesser charges in 2019 Bacon Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old Alexandria man on lesser charges in connection to a May 2019 fatal shooting on Bacon Street in Alexandria, in which he was arrested for first degree murder, four counts of attempted first degree murder, and four counts of armed robbery.

On Nov. 17, the grand jury chose not to indict K’Ci Rue for murder or armed robbery, and instead returned a true bill for four counts of attempted first degree murder and four counts of attempted armed robbery. Rue’s case gained attention when the mother of Edward Metoyer, the victim, publicly came forward and claimed that the Alexandria Police Department arrested the wrong person.

“He was my son’s friend,” Toy Metoyer, Edward’s mother, told News Channel 5 in Sept. 2019. “K’Ci did not kill my son. K’Ci was with my son when they did whatever they did. What happened was K’Ci came out alive, Edward is dead. APD just wants to blame somebody except for the people that did it.”

Metoyer also said she would help the defense with the case.

Rue is represented by Mike Small. Small told News Channel 5 that his client would enter “not guilty” pleas. The case is being prosecuted by Brian Cespiva.

