Advertisement

RPSB to present Balanced Calendar in February

Board members vote to move presentation from January to February
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has moved the balanced calendar presentation to its February board meeting.

Board members made the decision during the December board meeting after considering the amount of time it would take to get as much community feedback as possible. The presentation date was originally set to take place in January but during the meeting Superintendent Jeff Powell said:

“We feel like it’s extremely important to get community feedback.”

Moving the presentation to February allows more time to study feedback that’s received and prepare the proposal.

Community members can find more information on the balanced calendar on the Rapides Parish School Board website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Police at the Sleep Inn hotel in Pineville, La.
FBI: Homicide suspect killed at Pineville’s Sleep Inn hotel
FILE: New Orleans photo
41 people test positive for Coronavirus after New Orleans swingers convention
Night hunting, theft leads to multiple violations in Winn Parish
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international...
Photographer witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith as another appears in Romania

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Food Drive in Grant Parish
Christmas Cheer Food Drive in Grant Parish
Police at the Sleep Inn hotel in Pineville, La.
FBI: Homicide suspect killed at Pineville’s Sleep Inn hotel
Students pick crops from Pineville Elementary School garden.
Pineville Elementary students learn importance of gardening
Protecting your plants during a freeze
Protecting your plants during a freeze