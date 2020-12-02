RPSB to present Balanced Calendar in February

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has moved the balanced calendar presentation to its February board meeting.

Board members made the decision during the December board meeting after considering the amount of time it would take to get as much community feedback as possible. The presentation date was originally set to take place in January but during the meeting Superintendent Jeff Powell said:

“We feel like it’s extremely important to get community feedback.”

Moving the presentation to February allows more time to study feedback that’s received and prepare the proposal.

Community members can find more information on the balanced calendar on the Rapides Parish School Board website.

