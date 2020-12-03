Advertisement

A little bit of Christmas spirit planned for Pollacia Memorial Gazebo

Pollacia Memorial Gazebo
Pollacia Memorial Gazebo(City of DeRidder)
By City of DeRidder
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following has been provided by the City of DeRidder:

DERIDDER, La. (City of DeRidder) - A suggestion from resident Ashlynn Strother sparked a flurry of ideas — all aimed at making the best of Christmas 2020 and highlighting our community’s resilience this year.

Strother suggested placing a special Christmas tree where local families can add ornaments that represent their family to include their last name.

The local teen’s “community” Christmas tree idea was hit with Mayor Misty Clanton and she added her own idea. DeRidder residents are also asked to come up with one positive note or thought from 2020 and record it in a comment box that will placed alongside the tree. We will be sharing those comments with you throughout the Christmas season on the City of DeRidder’s Facebook page.

The tree — and comment box — will be located in the Pollacia Memorial Gazebo in the grassy area near DeRidder City Hall (and behind the Beauregard Museum).

Residents are welcome to bring their own ornament from home. The city will also place some ornaments and supplies to create them in the gazebo for placement on the tree. Please note that the city would like to keep these ornaments to use again during future Christmas seasons. One ornament per family and again, please leave them on the tree! See an example in this post.

The tree and positive memories are nods to Frank and Cinda Pollacia, who for years, helped spread Christmas cheer to DeRidder boys and girls by playing “Santa and Mrs. Claus.”

The Pollacias played Santa and Mrs. Claus in the gazebo when it originally sat in front of the Beauregard Museum near where the current-day caboose sits. It was dedicated to them back in 1982.

