CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s ICU Director speaks about pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we move into the holiday season, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Administrative Director of Critical Care Erik Stein wants Central Louisiana to take the virus seriously. Stein said the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on staff morale.

“In the midst of a public health crisis, COVID-19 is at the center of what we do. It affects staffing, nurse morale, it affects everything. As COVID goes, so does the workload as it stands right now,” Stein said.

According to Stein, the pandemic’s added workload, along with the hospital’s normal duties and having to do extra things like wearing personal protective equipment every day, has been challenging.

“The restrictions associated with it - isolation, airborne isolation, wearing an extreme amount of PPE - it’s things we haven’t dealt with on such a mass scale like in the past,” Stein said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, there were two patients in Cabrini’s ICU, but sometimes that number is higher.

“Even the busiest in the summer through the fall we’ve bounced from two would probably be as low as we’ve done, to probably eight or 10,” Stein said.

According to Stein, Cabrini’s staff is well trained and equipped with cutting-edge tools to be as successful as possible, but he still wants to remind everyone that until a vaccine comes, COVID-19 is still dangerous.

“Coronavirus, especially as we go into the winter months, will continue to be a threat. We all know that the vaccine is pending so there may be light at the end of the tunnel, but we all need to stick to the same tenets we’ve done for the last months,” Stein said.

He urges people to wash their hands, social distance, wear a mask, keep gatherings small and be prudent to protect yourself, those that you love and others.

“It can be heartbreaking. You see relatively young people with limited comorbidities that have really never been in the hospital before to that pass the mortality rate can be extremely high especially when you get to the point where you need intensive care,” Stein said. “If you need to be intubated and put on a ventilator the mortality rate is extremely high. So, take it seriously. This is not like the flu. The death rate is much higher. Just take it seriously.”

Data shows that COVID-19 has a large reach, affects people of all ages and patients who have different experiences with the virus. To fight the low morale and unprecedented workload, Stein said that Cabrini staff do what they can to save lives and comfort families.

“We have a very talented staff. We’ve equipped them with the tools to be successful to the extent that we can be,” Stein said. “We’re still in the infancy of this virus so there are still things we don’t know. But we keep them educated, we put them in a protective environment to protect themselves, their coworkers and we just give them a lot of moral support and just try to put them in a position to be successful for their patients and themselves.”

Cabrini has limited to no visitation for COVID-19 patients’ families, who Stein said he talks with. The reason that visitations are strictly limited is due to some of the ventilation to aerosolize the virus which causes particles to be spread in the air.

“We have very limited visitation and that causes complications,” Stein said. “Especially in the extremely ill. Of course, we don’t want people to die along per se. We do our best to accommodate people and provide them as much access to their loved ones as safe both for them and for others.”

The Cabrini staff has endured the year so far, but Stein said it’s been rough.

“It’s been a long ten months. The workload is increased. It becomes tiresome to constantly put on and off PPE. The uncomfortable situation that the actual mask creates that you wear for an extended period,” Stein said. “It’s hard … and it gives me mental fatigue for lack of a better term because once people progress so far down the line of COVID, it’s supportive care. We’re doing everything we can to put them in a position to survive the virus. Unfortunately, we’re not always successful.”

One of the tools Cabrini has available is a Star Med COVID helmet ventilation that can be used instead of a ventilator. According to Stein, the helmet is essentially a noninvasive positive pressure system designed to help people with COVID-19 or in respiratory distress get support. In COVID-19 critical care, Stein said that health professionals want to avoid using intubation and ventilation on patients.

“We’re one of the few hospitals in the country that’s actually using it currently. It’s recently approved. It’s had quite a bit of success in Italy and the European Union. Thanks to the University of Chicago we brought it here,” Stein said.

The way the COVID helmet works is it fits over the patient’s head like a helmet. Stein explained that the helmet is a bit inclusive but in the traditional BiPAP (bi-level positive airway pressure) or CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) usage a mask is worn, which Stein said is extremely restrictive.

Stein said the BiPAP or CPAP can give patients a skin break down on the bridge of their nose and cheeks and there’s a lot of leak with the pressure that would come in. The higher the pressure, the more leaks and according to Stein, the patient doesn’t get the full benefit.

“The beauty of the helmet is there’s no leak. But it has a self-adjusting collar that fits to the patient and it’s much more comfortable,” Stein said.

The helmet allows the patient to eat and drink and is disposable. It can also be attached to the ventilator but allows the patient to breathe on their own.

“The straps go around under your arms and it creates an oxygen-rich environment of pressurized air that is much more easily tolerated for patients,” Stein said.

Stein urges people to get tested if they think they have COVID-19 and to follow all mitigation efforts.

“Please wear your mask. Take this seriously. COVID is a threat to everyone. I realize that hopefully, the end is near with the vaccines pending, but we still probably have eight, ten months to go minimum if everything goes as plan until we get back to some sort of normal social and work life,” Stein said.

