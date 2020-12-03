Advertisement

City of DeRidder debris removal update, Dec. 3

By City of DeRidder
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the City of DeRidder:

DERIDDER, La. (City of DeRidder) - Hurricane debris removal in the City of DeRidder continues.

Director of Public Works Tommy Landry reports the city’s contracted debris removal company, Graham County Land, started the final pass on Dec. 2.

“There is not a specific date to stop the removal of hurricane debris. However, once the area you live in has been completed, that will be the final pass,” Landry said.

Vegetative debris, as well as construction and demolition debris, are picked up separately. Workers will use different trucks to pick up the different debris.

“Once again, after the trucks come through your area, that will be the final pass,” Landry said.

For residents in the city who have stumps placed in the right-of-way, special equipment must be used to collect those. That will be done at the end of the project, Landry said.

“Please keep in mind we are picking up hurricane debris. Any other debris will not be picked up by Graham County Land,” he added.

Landry thanked city residents for their continued patience and cooperation.

“Getting back to normal will take some time,” he said. “Please help where you can and continue to be patient.”

