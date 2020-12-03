City of Natchitoches buildings close to public after returning to Phase 2

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - By order of the Mayor of the City of Natchitoches, Monday, December 7, all access to city buildings will be restricted to the public for the safety of the employees and citizens until further notice. This restriction on access to City buildings includes the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center and the Utility Service Center where customers make utility payments.

It has been determined the Youth Basketball League for the City of Natchitoches will be postponed until further notice. For further information or questions regarding the Youth Basketball League, please contact the Recreation Department at (318)357-3892.

The lobby of the Utility Service Center as mentioned above will close to the public, however, our employees are still available to assist in collecting payments, new service connections, disconnections, and transfers.

The first two lanes of the drive-thru are open for utility payments. The third lane of the drive-thru is set up to assist those customers needing new service connection, disconnection or a transfer.

For faster service during this time, utility payments can be made in the following ways:

Credit card payments can be made via telephone (VISA and MasterCard ONLY)

Check payments can be put in the drop box located in the last drive-thru lane

As always, the City offers online bill pay for our utility customers 24/7. To sign up for online bill pay, visit https://click2gov.natchitochesla.gov/Click2GovCX/index.html

For further information or questions regarding utility payments, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830.

