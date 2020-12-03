Cleco reminds customers to decorate safely this holiday season

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco reminds customers to celebrate safely this holiday season and take the necessary precautions when installing electrical decorations.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace, home fires and electrical accidents typically increase during the winter holiday season.

“We want our customers to be mindful of potential hazards when setting up electrical decorations and to periodically check them throughout the holiday season,” said John Melancon, director of corporate safety. “Following recommended safety measures can help ensure a safe and happy holiday season.”

Tips to help customers decorate safely this holiday season:

Inspect electrical cords and other decorations for damage before using and discard cracked or frayed cords and don’t run cords under rugs or furniture.

Don’t overload electrical outlets. Never plug more than one high-wattage decoration into an outlet.

Never staple or nail through electrical wires or extension cords, as this may damage the wiring or insulation and cause electrical shock or fire.

Use decorations rated for indoors inside and decorations rated for outdoors outside.

Plug outdoor electrical decorations into outlets protected by Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters.

Keep decorations and equipment at least 10 feet away from power lines and at least three feet away from heat sources especially those with an open flame.

Don’t leave holiday lights on when you go to bed or leave the house.

For more holiday decorating safety tips, visit www.cleco.com and follow Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

