Former police officer, registered sex offender arrested for child exploitation

The following information has been provided by the Office of AG Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of AG Jeff Landry) - Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a now-fired officer from the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and a registered sex offender for internet crimes against children.

”Crimes against children are heinous offenses that inflict life-long damage to their victims so my office will continue to bring child predators to justice, no matter who they are or where they hide,” said AG Landry. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the work of our law enforcement partners to make these two arrests.”

Jason Plaisance, 47 of Galliano, was arrested and charged with two counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Plaisance was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Dillon Everett, 33 of Golden Meadow, was arrested and charged with 120 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and 22 counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Golden Meadow Police Department. Everett was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Everett was previously arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit in 2014 and subsequently sentenced to five years; he is a registered sex offender who was released from the Department of Corrections in January 2020.

