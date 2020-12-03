Suspect in April 2018 fatal stabbing changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman, charged with manslaughter for the April 2018 stabbing death of a man on Main Street in the city, has changed her plea to “guilty.”

Back in August, Angela Jones, 52, was deemed competent to stand trial for the manslaughter charge she faced for the death of Danny Smith, 57.

She pleaded guilty to that charge before Judge Greg Beard Thursday afternoon. Her sentencing is set for Dec. 17.

Jones is represented by Averil Sanders, Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman.

