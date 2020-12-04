Children’s Advocacy Network hosts annual Toy Drive & Gumbo Open House

The following information was provided to KALB courtesy of the Children’s Advocacy Network:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - As we approach the holidays, the Children’s Advocacy Network is excited to spread hope and joy to each child in foster care through donations given during our annual Toy Drive and continue the tradition of bringing our community champions together for our Gumbo Open House.

Our event will look a little different this year due to COVID precautions, we will host the open house entirely outdoors, implement mask-wearing, limit capacity, and encourage a drive-through pick up. We are excited to be able to provide toys to the children, as well as a warm meal and a sense of togetherness to those that serve. We are certain that our community’s generosity will be felt with warmth as each child experiences the joy of Christmas when they open their gifts.

There is still time to participate in our Toy Drive! The deadline to drop off toys is December 8. Drop off location is 1751 Jackson Street between the office hours of 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Please remember no stuffed animals or violent toys.

Our Gumbo Open House will be the following day, December 9th between 11 AM and 1 PM.

