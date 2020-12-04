Disaster recovery center will expand services with appeals center in Calcasieu Parish beginning December 7

The following information has been provided by FEMA:

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) - The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) operating at the Lake Charles Civic Center to help hurricane survivors will enhance operations starting Dec. 7.

Since this DRC has two drive-thru lanes, FEMA will convert one lane into an Appeals Center to allow longer conversations with staff, while allowing the other lane to continue drive-thru operations for applicants to drop documents for their case files.

The Appeals Center features an outdoor sitting area where conversations can take place. This will allow staff to explain the appeals process, discuss documentation requirements and provide help with writing an appeal letter. More detailed explanations of the recovery process and future decisions will be possible. This Appeals Center will operate as long as the DRC is open. No appointment required.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, the DRC and Appeals Center both operate under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone (visitors and staff) is required to wear a mask or face covering and social distancing is practiced.

Hours of operation remain unchanged: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondaythrough Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

The center is located at: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lake Shore Dr. Lake Charles, LA 70601

Additional DRCs are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any center in the state. To locate the closest center or check on the status of a DRC prior to a visit to ensure the facility is open, visit: egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Survivors don’t need to visit a center to apply or update their applications. To ask individual questions or submit information:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visitwww.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visitfema.gov/disaster/4559. Or, for Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6

