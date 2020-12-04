Advertisement

DOJ to investigate allegations of La. inmates held beyond release dates

(Associated Press)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations that inmates in Louisiana were held past their release dates.

The news follows claims raised by an attorney who says Department of Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc had personal knowledge of a 2012 internal investigation which concluded 2,252 DOC inmates were held an average of 71.69 days past their release date each year.

“The investigation will examine the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections’ policies and practices for ensuring the timely release of state prisoners in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections who are incarcerated in state and local correctional facilities, including practices related to prisoners who are eligible for immediate release,” a statement issued by the agency says.

Agents requested that anyone with relevant information provide it by calling 1-833-492-0097 or by email at community.louisianadoc@usdoj.gov.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) issued the following statement to WAFB Thursday, Dec. 3 in response to the DOJ investigation.

“The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) looks forward to fully cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ). The DOC takes this very seriously, and will assist in whatever way necessary in this investigation.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edward Hawley (alias: Ahmad Ben David)
FBI: Suspect in Ohio homicide fatally shot in Pineville; kidnapped Akron-area nurse found safe
Two photos showing Governor John Bel Edwards at the Baton Rouge Country Club were taken on or...
Gov. John Bel Edwards explains maskless photo
Melvin Darren Edwards
Rapides Parish man arrested again for timber theft
K'Ci Rue (RPSO)
Rapides grand jury indicts Alexandria man on lesser charges in 2019 Bacon Street shooting
FILE PHOTO: Locals enjoy a snow day at a previous Alexandria WinterFete
City of Alexandria announces Christmas holiday activities

Latest News

Holy Savior Menard High School seniors share pandemic experience
Menard students share their pandemic experience
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Louisiana Department of Health releases 2019 Louisiana Health Insurance Survey