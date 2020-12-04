DOJ to investigate allegations of La. inmates held beyond release dates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations that inmates in Louisiana were held past their release dates.

The news follows claims raised by an attorney who says Department of Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc had personal knowledge of a 2012 internal investigation which concluded 2,252 DOC inmates were held an average of 71.69 days past their release date each year.

“The investigation will examine the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections’ policies and practices for ensuring the timely release of state prisoners in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections who are incarcerated in state and local correctional facilities, including practices related to prisoners who are eligible for immediate release,” a statement issued by the agency says.

Agents requested that anyone with relevant information provide it by calling 1-833-492-0097 or by email at community.louisianadoc@usdoj.gov.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) issued the following statement to WAFB Thursday, Dec. 3 in response to the DOJ investigation.

“The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) looks forward to fully cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ). The DOC takes this very seriously, and will assist in whatever way necessary in this investigation.”

