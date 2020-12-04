Winnfield man arrested on multiple charges

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force) - On December 1, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints in reference to a vehicle operating in a reckless manner.

The complaints advised that the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and running other vehicles off the road. The vehicle in question was eventually located near the intersection of South Drive and Woodyard Drive by Agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force (NMJDTF). The agent stopped the vehicle for the complaint. Upon contact with the driver, Jeremy Vines, 24, of Winnfield, was advised of the complaint.

During the traffic stop investigation, Vines admitted that he was concealing a .22 caliber Derringer in his pocket, which was secured by Agents for safety. It was determined that Vines did not have a concealed carry permit for the weapon. As the investigation continued, Agents gained consent to search Vines’ vehicle. While searching Vines’ vehicle, Agents located a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun, several boxes of shotgun, .223 caliber, .45 caliber, and 22 caliber ammunition.

Vines was arrested for left of center, possession of an illegal weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Vines was placed into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a return court date of December 18.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason, the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

