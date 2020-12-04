Freedman Clinic celebrates new Alexandria location

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s longest-serving health clinics has a new home. The Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine introduced its new facility at 176 Versailles Blvd. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce performed the ribbon-cutting with several dignitaries on-site, including Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall.

Freedman has served the Alexandria Community since 1949, and until now, at its location on Jackson Street. The clinic has 50 employees, including 11 physicians and three nurse practitioners. They can also add up to three more doctors in the new building, which is 20,086 square feet.

“We serve all of Central Louisiana, multi-parishes, Avoyelles Parish, Grant Parish,” said Dr. Ernesto Garcia. “We have many people who come in from out of town to be seen here, and we hope to do that. We’re the only large, internal medicine practice that goes to both hospitals. We’ll take care of our patients anywhere, whether it be here, the office, or at the hospital.”

Freedman has patients from newborns to the elderly with a wide range of medical histories. Its areas of expertise include internal medicine, pediatrics, nephrology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, sleep medicine and family medicine.

For more information, contact them at (318) 445-9331 .

