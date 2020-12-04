Advertisement

Freedman Clinic celebrates new Alexandria location

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria’s longest-serving health clinics has a new home. The Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine introduced its new facility at 176 Versailles Blvd. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce performed the ribbon-cutting with several dignitaries on-site, including Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall.

Freedman has served the Alexandria Community since 1949, and until now, at its location on Jackson Street. The clinic has 50 employees, including 11 physicians and three nurse practitioners. They can also add up to three more doctors in the new building, which is 20,086 square feet.

“We serve all of Central Louisiana, multi-parishes, Avoyelles Parish, Grant Parish,” said Dr. Ernesto Garcia. “We have many people who come in from out of town to be seen here, and we hope to do that. We’re the only large, internal medicine practice that goes to both hospitals. We’ll take care of our patients anywhere, whether it be here, the office, or at the hospital.”

Freedman has patients from newborns to the elderly with a wide range of medical histories. Its areas of expertise include internal medicine, pediatrics, nephrology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, sleep medicine and family medicine.

For more information, contact them at (318) 445-9331.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edward Hawley (alias: Ahmad Ben David)
FBI: Suspect in Ohio homicide fatally shot in Pineville; kidnapped Akron-area nurse found safe
Two photos showing Governor John Bel Edwards at the Baton Rouge Country Club were taken on or...
Gov. John Bel Edwards explains maskless photo
Melvin Darren Edwards
Rapides Parish man arrested again for timber theft
K'Ci Rue (RPSO)
Rapides grand jury indicts Alexandria man on lesser charges in 2019 Bacon Street shooting
FILE PHOTO: Locals enjoy a snow day at a previous Alexandria WinterFete
City of Alexandria announces Christmas holiday activities

Latest News

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s ICU Director speaks about pandemic
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La.
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s ICU Director speaks about pandemic
Fears over any long-term COVID-19 vaccine consequences
Gov. Edwards hopeful some in La. could receive dose of COVID-19 vaccine before end of the year