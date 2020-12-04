Holy Savior Menard High School seniors share pandemic experience

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The pandemic has impacted students everywhere. If you know a graduating senior, they might tell you this school year was not what they expected. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of Holy Savior Menard High School 12th grade students are still making the best of their senior year.

Cody Ruiz and Katelyn Coombs are involved in several extra-curricular activities. Ruiz is apart of the soccer team, a student ministry group called the MAC team, which is only for seniors, the Eagle Core drumline and he’s a student ambassador.

“It’s really loving and caring because everyone who made the team is one big family and it’s nice to spread the happiness that we have with the whole campus,” Ruiz said.

The pandemic has changed some of their senior plans. According to Ruiz, things have been a lot more restrained and smaller.

“For example, we’ve had to cancel some retreats and reschedule them and for Eagle Core, we missed a few games because the football season was shorter,” Ruiz said. “For soccer, the season’s just starting so I don’t know how it’s going to affect us, but I assume that we’re going to have a shorter season.”

Katelyn Coombs is the dance line captain, a student ambassador, a member of the Key Club, International Culture Club and BETA club.

“It’s actually very different this year compared to last year because I have missed out on a few things, but we try to make the best of what we do have,” Coombs said.

Their senior year was filled with canceled events and competitions.

“It wasn’t what we wanted to do, but we’ve had to adjust and keep our social distance at football games and continue to wear our masks just to keep everyone safe,” Coombs said.

The pandemic’s adjustments have impacted the seniors’ school days.

“It’s a little weird, but with the face masks and everything and how mass is set up every Wednesday,” Ruiz said. “It’s a new experience, but I wouldn’t say it’s completely negative. I do prefer the in-school classes than online classes though.”

They’ve made the best of their school year’s COVID-19 rules and some virtual learning. According to Ruiz, it’s a lot easier to pay attention when he’s at school in person rather than at virtual learning at home because of distractions.

“It wasn’t all terrible. It was a lot to try and get used to since I’ve never done it before, but I’m glad that it’s over and we’re back in school,” Ruiz said.

The seniors had to adjust to COVID-19 protocols.

“To adjust to what we thought would happen with dance line was a bit hard, but everybody has been flexible from what we have started with,” Coombs said. “Although things have changed, we actually haven’t taken for granted what we have gotten to spend together.”

Things started changing for Coombs at the end of her junior year.

“When we got home from nationals dance competition actually everything got shut down the following week, but we did miss out on our two last football games for my senior year, which was not what anyone expected to happen, but we have made it up for our playoff game,” Coombs said.

She hopes that her dance line will get to go to the competition in January. The seniors’ mothers have been with them along the way.

“Be understanding that you know it’s difficult and yes it’s just high school, but just think back when you were in high school it just seems like it was just the world,” said Jennifer Atwood, Ruiz’s mother.

According to Atwood, watching her son experience a senior year that was not what she thought it would be like, not seeing Ruiz participate in homecoming and other things seniors do was hard. He is her first senior child.

“Be patient with them. It’s easy for us to sit there and think, ‘oh well just stay inside how hard is it’, but to a lot of kids, especially seniors, this might be the last time they get to experience homecoming or the last time they get to go to a dance.”

Coombs’ mother Liz Lowry also said this year has been different. She’s watched her daughter go through some ups and downs with going virtual, coming back to in-person learning and the lingering possibility of going back virtual.

“I feel like she’s very lucky and blessed that she goes to a school that is very conscious about that and that they take all of that into consideration,” Lowry said.

According to Lowry, Menard allowed students to go virtual if they were exposed or not. She said Menard put several processes in place to allow the students to still have a normal life. Lowry said her daughter has adjusted well, but she said that it’s hard for students “because we take for granted that they use social media and they’re always on those phones, but they really need human interaction.”

Lowry said she was really hoping to see her senior dance and perform this year.

“And all the great things that you experienced when my first child is a senior,” Lowry said. “You just look forward to all those great memories and building those memories with them, so it’s been a lot different.”

Lowry’s advice for other students’ parents is don’t take for granted that the students are now used to always being online, but have patience and help them through it.

“They’ve been really great role models for the kids that are coming up behind them. It’s all new for all of us, but really just to be patient and realize that they do have to have some interaction, but you can safely do that like social distancing, and I feel like our school has done a really good job of making sure that our seniors still have a great experience,” Lowry said.

Lowry said safety is always important.

“It’s not what I expected my senior year to be but at the same time you have to be thankful for what we do have at this time,” Coombs said.

But for Ruiz, he said things are as expected despite the pandemic.

“I don’t hate my senior year. I enjoy it,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz’s advice for future seniors is “don’t take what you have for granted. Don’t take your high school for granted. You need to enjoy the time that you spend here because you make a lot of good memories.”

A lesson this year taught him “in the beginning if you don’t like something you should still try to find the positive of it. Because I didn’t think I’d miss in-person school as much as I did.”

Ruiz plans to attend Northwestern State University to major in psychology. He said he’s looking forward to starting his own path and life. Coombs wants to go to Louisiana Tech to be an occupational therapist. She also wants to join their dance line.

“To definitely not take every moment together for granted because you never know when it will be shut down and when we won’t be able to spend time together,” Coombs said.

When asked if they would change anything about this school year, Ruiz said he would take away masks and virtual learning.

“I know the masks are necessary, but they also they just sometimes feel like a nuisance and I just don’t like online school,” Ruiz said.

Coombs said she would get the two canceled football games back.

