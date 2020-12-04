Leesville house fire leads to arrest of juvenile

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fire at a vacant house in Leesville, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

SFM says on August 23 the Leesville Fire Department responded to the fire located on Short Street. After an investigation, SFM says they identified the teenage girl as a suspect in the case.

In an interview with deputies, SFM says the girl admitted to having set the fire while in the home without permission. She was then placed under arrest for one count of simple arson. She was released into the custody of a guardian.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning released the following message for families with juveniles out of a regular school environment during this pandemic:

“This year has been tough on so many, but it’s been especially challenging for working parents with school-aged children being educated in different settings that may not always include in-person supervision by an adult. We encourage parents and guardians to keep a close eye on kids’ activities and mental well-being as this public health emergency continues to prevent them from getting into mischief involving fire. But most importantly, we want adults to warn juveniles not only of the dangers of playing with fire but the consequences of fire, including to property, their lives and the lives of others, as well as their futures.”

