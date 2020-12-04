Marcus Davenport and Janoris Jenkins among four Saints players out for Sunday vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will be without four players Sunday: Marcus Davenport (concussion), Janoris Jenkins (knee) , Marquez Callaway (knee), and Ty Montgomery (hamstring).

In Davenport’s case, Saints head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Davenport suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the Broncos but did not feel symptoms until Thursday. That’s why Davenport practiced on Wednesday but missed the rest of the week. This will be the fifth game Davenport will miss this season.

Jenkins left last week’s game against Denver with a knee injury. He did not practice all week. His absence could become an issue against the Falcons’ explosive passing attack.

Patrick Robinson (hamstring) and Deonte Harris (neck) are both questionable. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable.

