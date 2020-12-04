Decontamination system designed to help stop the spread of viruses

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Representatives from the company, AeroClave, showed off their fog decontamination system to local, regional and state agencies. This equipment will be used to help stop the spread of viruses in places like schools, hospitals and public offices.

United Way of Central Louisiana donated $150,000 to make sure that officials are able to use the equipment to help keep people safe and buildings clean. Their system will be used to help try to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and also protect people during flu season and any other viral infection.

Chief “Butch” Browning with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said getting these devices show that officials in central Louisiana are working hard to keep their residents safe.

“These devices will allow first responders to render buildings safe that might have a COVID-19 outbreak or any other virus. This equipment has a life span well beyond COVID-19, but it allows them to keep their buildings safe. It allows them to ensure the community when there is a problem that they are doing everything they can to stop the spread, eliminate people from getting sick and ultimately stop people from dying,” said Chief Browning.

Chief Browning said getting this equipment is timely because hospitals across central Louisiana are filling back up.

The equipment sprays out an environmentally friendly disinfectant called Vital Oxide that will be used to help slow down the spread of viruses. These devices will be given out to public officials so that they can train their employees to be able to clean offices and buildings when needed.

