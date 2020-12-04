River Oaks Porch Sale happening in downtown Alexandria
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - If you’re still working on your Christmas shopping list and are looking for a unique, handmade item, look no further than the River Oaks Porch Sale, happening Saturday, Dec. 5 in downtown Alexandria. It features everything from Christmas ornaments to pottery, all crafted by artists right in your own backyard.
