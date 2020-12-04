Tioga’s Jarrett Howard’s no-quit attitude leads to success

BALL, La. (KALB) - Before the 2020 season, Tioga’s Jarrett Howard wanted to give up.

“I felt that way because I felt like I wasn’t getting enough playing time,” Howard said. “I felt like I had the momentum to do whatever I could to play.”

His thought of quitting led to a tough conversation.

“I just tried to encourage him,” head coach Kevin Cook said. “I wanted him to understand that his role was important, and you never know when your role will increase.”

After talking with his coach, Jarrett changed his mind and earned a starting role at cornerback.

“This is my senior year,” Howard said. “I feel like I should go all out in this football thing because I really love football.”

Playing football is a journey, and along that journey Jarrett has gained a lot. He’s earned the respect of his teammates and the praises of his coaches.

“The game teaches you about brotherhood and family,” Howard said. “I feel like things have been beneficial because I’ve learned more here than from the outside.”

“He hung in there,” Cook said. “When he did get an opportunity, he made it count. I think that’s such an important lesson for everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. So many people give up right when they’re on the brink of greatness.

Jarrett’s moment of greatness came against Rayne. He finished the game with three tackles and a game sealing interception.

“I was in the zone,” Howard said. “I’m not ready to go home, and I didn’t want to lose this in the first round.”

He would’ve never shined in that moment if he’d given up.

“He’s enjoyed the extra attention,” Cook said. “We’ve enjoyed him getting it to be honest with you.”

For his game against Rayne and finishing his career, Jarrett Howard is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

