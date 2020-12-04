TJ Finley gets nod to start against No. 1 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced four former Tigers as guest captains for Saturday’s game against Alabama and Nick Saban has been cleared to travel with his team.

Our Guest Captains for Saturday Night in Death Valley pic.twitter.com/4JFT0sFXCC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2020

As far as the current team goes, it will be led on the field once again by true freshman quarterback TJ Finley.

“We’re going to start TJ,” head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday. “He’s done a tremendous job at practice, so has Max. Plan on playing both if the situation arises.”

Orgeron called it a tremendous challenge, especially without the experience of Myles Brennan at quarterback and the explosive big-play ability of wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who’s no longer there after opting out last weekend.

Alabama is officially a 29.5 point favorite.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

