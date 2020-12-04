Advertisement

Walmart announces over $16.5 million in quarterly and special cash bonuses for Louisiana associates

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By Walmart
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (Walmart) - Walmart on Friday announced an additional $700 million in cash bonuses to its U.S.-based associates bringing its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its U.S.-based associates to more than $2.8 billion.

The company’s latest bonus announcement includes $8.2 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Louisiana associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks following strong third-quarter business performance and an estimated $8.4 million in special cash bonuses to be paid to Louisiana associates on Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24.  It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.

“This has been an extraordinary year and we’re so proud of how our associates have continued to make a meaningful difference in our communities,” said Kath McLay, President and CEO – Sam’s Club. “Today’s bonus reflects our appreciation for our associates, who show up to work each day to serve and provide relief for millions of members across the country.”

All U.S.-based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300. More than 60% of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers will also receive a special cash bonus.

