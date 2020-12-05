Advertisement

APD investigating another armed robbery of a business

(Gray tv)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - (December 05, 2020) ­ – Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 0-99 block of MacArthur Drive. A suspect entered the business armed with a weapon and demanded money. The suspect left the scene on foot with cash and merchandise from the business. No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

