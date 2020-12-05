High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The second week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here. Fitz has the highlights above. You can view the final scores below.
5A Scores
|Haughton
|6
|Alexandria Senior High
|38
4A Scores
|Minden
|21
|Leesville
|14
|North Desoto
|20
|Tioga
|27
3A Scores
|Jena
|Saturday
|Jewel Sumner
|Saturday
2A Scores
|South Plaquemines
|0
|Many
|2 (Forfeit)
|Avoyelles
|22
|Kinder
|28
|Bunkie
|7
|St. Helena
|14
|Rosepine
|18
|Loreauville
|41
|Port Allen
|22
|Ferriday
|20
1A Scores
|LaSalle
|12
|White Castle
|26
|Block
|0
|Homer
|42
