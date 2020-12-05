Advertisement

High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison and Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The second week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here. Fitz has the highlights above. You can view the final scores below.

5A Scores

Haughton6Alexandria Senior High38

4A Scores

Minden21Leesville14
North Desoto20Tioga27

3A Scores

JenaSaturdayJewel SumnerSaturday

2A Scores

South Plaquemines0Many2 (Forfeit)
Avoyelles22Kinder28
Bunkie7St. Helena14
Rosepine18Loreauville41
Port Allen22Ferriday20

1A Scores

LaSalle12White Castle26
Block0Homer42

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
James Edward Hawley (alias: Ahmad Ben David)
FBI: Suspect in Ohio homicide fatally shot in Pineville; kidnapped Akron-area nurse found safe
Jeremy Vines
Traffic stop leads to illegal firearms arrest of Winnfield man
Two photos showing Governor John Bel Edwards at the Baton Rouge Country Club were taken on or...
Gov. John Bel Edwards explains maskless photo
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs
High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs
As far as the current team goes, it will be led on the field once again by true freshman...
TJ Finley gets nod to start against No. 1 Alabama
Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport pursues Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey
Marcus Davenport and Janoris Jenkins among four Saints players out for Sunday vs. Falcons
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault