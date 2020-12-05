High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The second week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here. Fitz has the highlights above. You can view the final scores below.

5A Scores

Haughton 6 Alexandria Senior High 38

4A Scores

Minden 21 Leesville 14 North Desoto 20 Tioga 27

3A Scores

Jena Saturday Jewel Sumner Saturday

2A Scores

South Plaquemines 0 Many 2 (Forfeit) Avoyelles 22 Kinder 28 Bunkie 7 St. Helena 14 Rosepine 18 Loreauville 41 Port Allen 22 Ferriday 20

1A Scores

LaSalle 12 White Castle 26 Block 0 Homer 42

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.