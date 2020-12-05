Louisiana State University of Alexandria hosts robotics games

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria hosted the 2020-2021 VEX Robotics Competition Game on Friday, December 4.

According to LSUA, the tournament is one in a series of events supported by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation. LSUA has five on-campus teams, including a university team and community school teams.

Competing schools included:

Alexandria Senior High School

Bolton High School

Catholic High School of New Iberia

Pineville High School

LSUA Composite Teams of participants included:

Alexandria Country Day School

Grace Christian School

Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics

S M Brame Middle School

University Academy

LSUA is promoting robotics competitions for Central Louisiana community teams and their campus teams. Students in seventh, eighth, ninth and eleventh grades are involved in the robotics program. The Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Dr. Tanya Lueder, said the competition is all about the students showcasing their robotics work.

“It’s amazing to watch how much these kids grow as they learn about how the parts fit and how they move,” Lueder said. “They’re designing, engineering and then on top of that they’re programming.”

The competition focused on how students program robots to compete.

The LSUA robotics competition began last year after Lueder was inspired by her son to do this in Cenla.

“The students don’t want to leave. They come for two hours and they program with us and that’s our team and some of the others that come and practice with us,” Lueder said.

There are different matches, a few ways to win awards, but one competition goal is for robots to get a ball inside the goals.

Catholic High School of New Iberia was the big winner. Their team was the tournament champions, got the robot skills award and the excellence award. The Catholic High School students said that anyone interested in robotics should get involved.

“We had a very successful season last year. We won three trophies,” Catholic High School Junior Cohen Schlicher said. “I feel like this is the start of another amazing season and hopefully we go on and do successfully for the rest of the season.”

His other two teammates shared the same joy in winning.

“I’m just so happy,” Catholic High School Junior Baylor Elmer said.

“I never planned to be able to shoot through the ceiling like this and it really feels nice to be able to be standing here holding something like this,” Catholic High School Sophomore Cohen Begnaud said.

The team said that their work wasn’t without some trial and error.

“We had to remodel the program and the robot 50,000 times. It was a hassle, but I mean it let’s do this,” Schlicher said.

The VEX Robotics Competition Game is an elimination tournament.

“This is amazing that they are getting this experience at this young age. We’re excited to host the tournament and to be able to share with the other coaches and the other teams,” Lueder said. “They leave with smiles on their faces and that’s just so important to me. I’m just excited and like I tell the parents we could be helping the next big inventor.”

Lueder appreciated all the volunteers and participants. She said that even though it’s a competition, the students still work together by helping each other out.

“It takes a whole village, and I’m glad to be part of the LSUA village because they really stepped up and helped to make this tournament a success,” Lueder said.

The competition continues next year in New Iberia on January 9. For more information on VEX Robotics, visit Robotics Education or VEX Robotics. If you want to get involved email Lueder at tlueder@lsua.edu.

