RPSB holds first Balanced Calendar community meeting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School board held their first community meeting to get feedback on the possibility of using a balanced calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.

It was held at Peabody Magnet High School and was the first of many meetings to come over the next two months. Community attendance was slim, but a few people voiced their concerns and questions after watching a video prepared by board members to explain the calendar.

“We want everybody to understand why we’re considering this idea. We want to know what any barriers or roadblocks in considering this idea may be,” said RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell.

A few comments, questions and concerns from community members had to do with childcare during the two-week intercessions, adjusting to the schedule change, and how much community effort will be put into making the schedule as educationally beneficial as possible for students.

Superintendent Powell thinks that upcoming meetings will see more attendance as the board gets closer to voting on the decision at the February board meeting. He continues to encourage everyone to take advantage of the resources on the school board website and respond to the community survey on the topic.

