Sabine Parish instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

John Anthony “Jay” Booker
John Anthony “Jay” Booker(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Sabine Parish man was been accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile while he was working as a teacher and a coach at Many Junior High School.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a female student accused John Anthony “Jay” Booker, 46, of Many, of inappropriate behavior. SPSO investigated the claims, which the accuser says occurred twice in September of 2019 at Many Junior High.

Booker was arrested for two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. His bond was set at $10,000 on Friday afternoon. He has already bonded out.

SPSO also states that Booker is currently an instructor at the Sabine Career Academy in Many.

