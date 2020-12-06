Advertisement

Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race

Luke Letlow
Luke Letlow(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By KNOE Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Associated Press has projected the winner for Louisiana’s U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race.

Luke Letlow is currently predicted to win the seat. With 83% of the vote in, Letlow leads his challenger, Lance Harris.

The winner of this race will take over the seat held by Congressman Ralph Abraham, who served Northeast Louisiana and parts of Central Louisiana.

Both candidates are Republicans.

You can see the full election numbers here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Vines
Traffic stop leads to illegal firearms arrest of Winnfield man
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
APD investigating another armed robbery of a business
James Edward Hawley (alias: Ahmad Ben David)
FBI: Suspect in Ohio homicide fatally shot in Pineville; kidnapped Akron-area nurse found safe
John Anthony “Jay” Booker
Sabine Parish instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

Latest News

Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
State Representative Lance Harris
State Rep. Harris discusses what he would bring to Cenla if elected
State Rep. Harris discusses what he would bring to Cenla if elected