Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Associated Press has projected the winner for Louisiana’s U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race.

Luke Letlow is currently predicted to win the seat. With 83% of the vote in, Letlow leads his challenger, Lance Harris.

The winner of this race will take over the seat held by Congressman Ralph Abraham, who served Northeast Louisiana and parts of Central Louisiana.

Both candidates are Republicans.

