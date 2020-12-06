Advertisement

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the...
Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.(New Orleans Saints (Source: Mark Lagrange))
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans Saints inactives:

DE Marcus Davenport﻿

RB Ty Montgomery﻿

CB Janoris Jenkins﻿

WR Deonte Harris﻿

QB Trevor Siemian﻿

CB Grant Haley﻿

TE Garrett Griffin﻿

DT Malcolm Roach

Atlanta Falcons inactives:

RB Qadree Ollison

S Jaylinn Hawkins

CB Tyler Hall

G James Carpenter

DT Deadrin Senat

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating another armed robbery of a business
Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
Luke Letlow
Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race
John Anthony “Jay” Booker
Sabine Parish instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs

Latest News

Devonte Snow's basket and free throw with five seconds left gave the LSUA men's basketball team...
Snow’s heroics lead Generals to overtime win
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10)
LSU defense surrenders 650 total yards in 55-17 loss to No. 1 Alabama
High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs
High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs
High School Football: Second Week of Playoffs