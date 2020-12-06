New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints inactives:
DE Marcus Davenport
RB Ty Montgomery
CB Janoris Jenkins
WR Deonte Harris
QB Trevor Siemian
CB Grant Haley
TE Garrett Griffin
Atlanta Falcons inactives:
RB Qadree Ollison
S Jaylinn Hawkins
CB Tyler Hall
G James Carpenter
DT Deadrin Senat
