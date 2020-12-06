New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Atlanta Falcons.

New Orleans Saints inactives:

DE Marcus Davenport﻿

RB Ty Montgomery﻿

CB Janoris Jenkins﻿

WR Deonte Harris﻿

QB Trevor Siemian﻿

CB Grant Haley﻿

TE Garrett Griffin﻿

DT Malcolm Roach

Atlanta Falcons inactives:

RB Qadree Ollison

S Jaylinn Hawkins

CB Tyler Hall

G James Carpenter

DT Deadrin Senat

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.