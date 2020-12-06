Ol’ Mel’s Farm hosting Manna House holiday event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The holiday spirit of giving continues to spread around central Louisiana. Ol’ Mel’s Farm in Deville is hosting a photo with Santa Manna House can food drive.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, you can visit Melanie Moore’s farm to get a free photo with Santa. Moore said she wanted to do something for the kids in the community. But she’s asking her visitors to bring canned foods and three-compartment cage tray to-go containers for the Manna House in Alexandria.

“I would hope that people realize that it’s always better to give than to get,” Moore said. “That’s really what I’m doing it for because it makes me happy to share my farm my animals with people and I’d hope they’d come and also give something to the community as well.”

Manna House Executive Director, Jessica Viator said they’re always in need of donations because they’re open every day and feed anyone hungry.

“What’s so wonderful it’s all about giving back and you know God will continue to bless you as you bless others. There’s a huge need with our serving over 5,500 people per month. There’s a lot of people there’s a great need in our community,” Viator said. “Even with the two hurricanes and the COVID pandemic, we’re seeing lots of people who are in need and thanks be to God and thanks to all of those who support us.”

No one has to go hungry but instead Viator said they can go to the Manna House and get something to eat. Due to the pandemic, the Manna House has changed the way they serve. They only do a non-contact to go plate distribution and they ask everyone to wear masks and social distance.

“Mel she’s got a beautiful farm. I would encourage you to go out and see it, and she charges you nothing but at the same time, she wants you to give back to the community where you can make a positive difference and help others,” Viator said. “It’s been proven time and time again when people are hungry. They do desperate things, so we can keep them fed we can keep them healthy, we can have a safe city.”

Moore wants to give the community a safe way to do a traditional holiday photo.

“We’re very grateful to Mel and what they’re doing and one of the beautiful things so many people want to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus, but during this pandemic how do you do that,” Viator said. “She’s extremely creative and she’s created a way where you can safely do that. And at the same time, give to a good cause right here at the Manna House where we’re feeding all those who are in need, no questions as 365 days a year a hot nutritious, balanced meal.”

If you want to connect with Manna House their address is 2655 Lee Street in Alexandria. You can visit their Facebook page to connect with them or their website. They’re open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day. Because they feed several people daily, the Manna House said they need the larger sized canned goods.

