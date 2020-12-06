RPSB and Cenla Broadcasting partner for toy drive

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board’s McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program and Cenla Broadcasting are collecting donations for local children in need.

They held a toy drive at Target in Alexandria on Saturday (December 5th) where they collected toys and monetary donations to be used toward purchasing gifts. RPSB Homeless Liaison, Melissa Johnson, says that local schools have been working to identify at-risk or in-need children. “It’s so important especially this year with Covid, with the hurricanes, and on top of that our numbers are usually pretty high,” said Johnson.

Those who weren’t able to make it to the toy drive can still donate until Friday, December 11th, at the School Board’s Media Center.

