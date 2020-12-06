Snow’s heroics lead Generals to overtime win

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - Devonte Snow’s basket and free throw with five seconds left gave the LSUA men’s basketball team a 77-76 comeback overtime victory against Mobile on Saturday at The Fort.

With the Generals (7-2) down by two, Snow hit a driving layup, while getting fouled by Mobile’s Maurice Anderson. After his free throw put LSUA in front, Mobile had two looks to win it. The first was missed by Anderson, but was rebounded by Trenton Short, but he missed a point-blank shot at the horn.

“I saw the time winding down and I knew we needed a bucket,” Snow said. “My first thought was go to the rack and get the bucket. We work on finishing at the rim in practice. Fortunately, I got the and-one.”

It is the sixth straight victory for the Generals, who avenged an 87-80 loss to Mobile in Alabama on Nov. 7.

“It was an incredible performance,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach said. “We made plays down the stretch. We could have just laid down. When we went into the locker room at halftime, I said ‘We are going to win this game.’ We stayed the course. I’m proud of all of our guys.”

Mobile (4-4) controlled the opening half, shooting a blistering 66.7 percent in the opening 20 minutes, including drilling five triples in 10 attempts. LSUA, on the other hand, just shot 35.5 percent in the opening period and 2-for-13 from deep.

The Rams went on an 18-1 run to move out to a 20-5 lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game. The visitors led by as many as 15 on two occasions in the opening half and went to the locker room up 41-27.

It is the first time all season in which the Generals trailed at halftime.

“In the first half, we dug ourselves into a hole,” Jalen Perkins said. “We weren’t hitting shots, but we were still playing defense. In the second half, we kept playing defense and got stops and we were able to hit shots.”

A 3-pointer four minutes into the half by Mobile’s Logan Foutz gave the Rams a game-high 17 point lead at 52-35. From there, LSUA’s defense stymied the Mobile offense, allowing just 15 points in the final 16 minutes of regulation.

The Generals embarked on a 17-3 run to fight back into the game. Sophomore Nashaun Ellis scored all nine of his points during that run, including draining three consecutive baskets in four possessions to trim the deficit to six at 55-49.

Jakemin Abney capped the run by draining a triple in the left corner with 9:54 left, forcing Mobile to call a timeout.

From there on, it was a nip-and-tuck contest.

Mobile tried to take control, ahead 62-56, but the Generals went on an 8-0 run to take their first lead since early in the first half. Munson scored five straight and it was followed by a Snow triple to put LSUA in front by two.

That was the first of three big shots by the freshman, as Snow buried a 3-pointer two minutes remaining to put the Generals back on top.

With the score still at 67-64 LSUA, Anderson buried a left wing triple to tie the score with 23 seconds remaining in regulation. Anderson scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

A Munson 3-point attempt was short and the game went into overtime.

Mobile jumped out to a 74-69 lead in overtime before LSUA began to chip away. Munson hit a pair of free throws and hustled for an offensive rebound, which set up a Jevon Berry bucket, cutting it to one.

With the score tied, a pair of Trenton Short free throws gave the Rams the lead, which set up the dramatics from Snow.

Munson led the team with 15 points and Berry chipped in with 12. All 10 of the Generals player who saw the court scored and six of them finished with at least eight points. Munson also added six assists, which led the team, and six rebounds, which were tied for second on the team.

Joe Lewis nearly had a double-double with eight points to go along with a game-high 11 boards.

Short led the Rams with a game-high 18 points.

R.J. Kelly nearly collected a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds for Mobile, but also turned the ball over 10 times. As a team, Mobile turned the ball over 27 times.

The turnovers offset the shooting advantage Mobile had from the floor. The Rams shot 50 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from deep, compared to 40 percent and 28.1 percent for the Generals.

LSUA has a quick turnaround, as the Generals head to Nacogdoches on Sunday for a battle with a Division I opponent, Stephen F. Austin of the Southland Conference. The game is at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

