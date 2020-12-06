Taysom Hill TD passes ignite the Saints to a season sweep of Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill’s first career NFL TD passes helped the Saints level a series sweep on the Falcons. The Saints’ 21-16 victory also extended their win streak to nine games.

The Saints beat Atlanta two weeks ago, 24-9.

The Saints are now 10-2 on the season. They currently hold the 1-seed in the NFC. The Saints also clinched a playoff spot today with their win over Atlanta.

Hill finished the contest 27-of-37 passing, 226 yards, and 2 TD passes. Hill is 3-0 as the starting QB for the Saints this season.

Hill registered his first career NFL TD pass when he connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a 15-yard score. That hookup staked the Saints to an early, 7-0, advantage over the Falcons in the first quarter.

But Hill wasn’t done in the first half. The backup QB then found Jared Cook for an 11-yard TD pass right before the half.

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of an Alvin Kamara 11-yard touchdown.

