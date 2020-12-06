Advertisement

Taysom Hill TD passes ignite the Saints to a season sweep of Atlanta

NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020
NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020(Photo credit Michael Nance) (Source: Michael Nance)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill’s first career NFL TD passes helped the Saints level a series sweep on the Falcons. The Saints’ 21-16 victory also extended their win streak to nine games.

The Saints beat Atlanta two weeks ago, 24-9.

The Saints are now 10-2 on the season. They currently hold the 1-seed in the NFC. The Saints also clinched a playoff spot today with their win over Atlanta.

Hill finished the contest 27-of-37 passing, 226 yards, and 2 TD passes. Hill is 3-0 as the starting QB for the Saints this season.

Hill registered his first career NFL TD pass when he connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a 15-yard score. That hookup staked the Saints to an early, 7-0, advantage over the Falcons in the first quarter.

But Hill wasn’t done in the first half. The backup QB then found Jared Cook for an 11-yard TD pass right before the half.

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of an Alvin Kamara 11-yard touchdown.

