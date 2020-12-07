Advertisement

APD is seeking missing teen, Kallie Harp

Kallie Harp
Kallie Harp(APD)
By APD
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for public assistance to locate Kallie Harp, 16, who is described as being 5′5″ and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Tanglewood Drive.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

