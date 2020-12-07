APD seeking missing teen, Kyliee Kuykendall
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for public assistance to locate Kyliee Kuykendall, 15, who is described as being 5′4″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Juvenile left her residence on 12/3/20.
If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.
