BBB reminding people about scams during open enrollment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scams during Medicare’s open enrollment period which ends Monday, December 7th.

Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB of Northeast Louisiana says groups will offer free gifts to get you to switch your plan. But, she says that’s dangerous because if you switch from a plan that’s been working for you, you may not be able to switch back.

“By law, legitimate Medicare insurance providers are not allowed to contact you if you have not specifically given them permission,” says Deal.

That’s why she says groups offer free gifts to get you to request a service from them first, so they can start reaching out to you.

“Remember that if you get a call claiming that Medicare is sending out the new chip-enabled Medicare card, this is not true they are sticking with the paper cards and you do not give out any information to get a chip-enabled card,” explains Deal.

She says you should look into each plan’s options carefully, and if you have questions you can visit Senior Medicare Patrol’s website for help registering.

“You cannot get a new Social Security number but the Medicare number is new and unique and in order to allow us to help you secure your information you can reach out to senior Medicare patrol for assistance if you’ve jeopardized your Medicare number,” explains Deal.

If you have questions, you can call the BBB at (318) 387-4600. Their office is still working from home, so your calls will be sent to voicemail and returned. Deal asks that you give them a day to get back to you because they are receiving a lot of calls.

“If someone calls you with an offer that sounds too good to be true please hear my voice saying hang up call any company directly from the phone number that you verify,” says Deal.

