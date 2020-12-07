Four Central Louisiana teams advance to quarterfinals
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Four Central Louisiana football teams have advanced to the quarterfinals round of the LHSAA high school football playoffs.
Below are the games scheduled. The second team is the home team.
Class 5A
#6 ASH vs #3 Zachary
Class 4A
#3 Tioga vs #6 Warren Easton
Class 3A
#3 Lake Charles College Prep vs #6 Jena
Class 2A
#1 Many vs #9 Amite
