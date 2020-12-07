Four Central Louisiana teams advance to quarterfinals

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Four Central Louisiana football teams have advanced to the quarterfinals round of the LHSAA high school football playoffs.

Below are the games scheduled. The second team is the home team.

Class 5A

#6 ASH vs #3 Zachary

Class 4A

#3 Tioga vs #6 Warren Easton

Class 3A

#3 Lake Charles College Prep vs #6 Jena

Class 2A

#1 Many vs #9 Amite

