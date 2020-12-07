Gov. Edwards to travel to White House for summit on COVID-19 vaccine

The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to the White House to participate in Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, alongside other governors and Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. Gov. Edwards will offer his perspective on how Louisiana will distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine and discuss the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and state, local and private sector officials discussing how the vaccine will be produced and distributed. Traveling with Gov. Edwards will be Stacy Hall, Director of the Office of Public Health’s Immunization Program.

Gov. Edwards will participate in a panel that is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and will be streamed only at whitehouse.gov/live. Start times are approximate.

Tuesday, December 8 - 3 p.m. Central Time - Governors Panel - White House - White House - whitehouse.gov/live

