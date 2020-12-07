Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights virtual events

(Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission) - Spread holiday cheer virtually! Enjoy the holiday season from the safety of your home with these four events perfect for everyone in your family.

The Northwestern State University Chamber Choir will present a virtual performance of the candlelight service of “Lessons and Carols” Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 pm. The performance will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Dr. Nicholaus B. Cummins will conduct the Chamber Choir. This is the 30th consecutive year the NSU Chamber Choir has presented this service.

The lighting of the Minden Christmas Tree is scheduled for December 11 at 7:00 pm. Minden is hosting this event “drive-in” style, but you can also watch the festivities live on the City of Minden Facebook page. The program includes vocal performances by Miss Minden, Joy Davis, and an appearance by the beloved Buddy the Elf.

Calvary Alexandria presents “A Calvary Christmas: Home Edition” on Sunday, December 13 at 7:00 pm. This one-hour long program will feature songs and videos celebrating the birth of Christ. To view the performance, go to A Calvary Christmas: Home Edition | Calvary Baptist Church (calvarynet.net).

A production of “A Christmas Carol” by Strauss Little Theatre of Monroe will be available to view from December 21-January 1. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at Strauss Theatre Center (arts-people.com).

These events are part of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, a partnership of eight festive cities celebrating the holidays in North Louisiana. For more information about the trail or these events, visit www.holidaytrailoflights.com.

