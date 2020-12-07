Natalie Desselle-Reid dies after battle with cancer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to an Instagram post, Natalie Desselle-Reid, actress, Peabody High School graduate and sister to former KALB personality Sherman Desselle, has passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with colon cancer.

TMZ reports that she was in hospice care during her final days, surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Some of her notable roles include appearances in “Eve,” a ‘Madea’ film and ‘B*A*P*S’.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared her condolences to the family:

Just absolutely decimated by this news...

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

