Natalie Desselle-Reid dies after battle with cancer
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to an Instagram post, Natalie Desselle-Reid, actress, Peabody High School graduate and sister to former KALB personality Sherman Desselle, has passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with colon cancer.
TMZ reports that she was in hospice care during her final days, surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Some of her notable roles include appearances in “Eve,” a ‘Madea’ film and ‘B*A*P*S’.
Actress Holly Robinson Peete shared her condolences to the family:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.