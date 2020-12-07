Advertisement

Over $342 million announced to expand broadband in rural Louisiana

By Office of Mike Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Office of U.S. Representative Mike Johnson) - U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Monday the federal government will invest more than $342 million over the next 10 years to expand broadband access in rural Louisiana.

This funding, distributed through the Federal Communication Commission’s newly-established Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, will help provide broadband to nearly 176,000 Louisianians.

“Addressing the digital divide has long been one of our country’s most pressing and difficult challenges, and it is critical that we get our rural communities covered. The pandemic has shown us that now, more than ever, Louisianians must have access to the e-commerce marketplace, telehealth visits, online education opportunities, and all of the other benefits that come with increased connectivity. This latest federal investment for expanded broadband in our rural areas is a strong step in the right direction,” said Johnson.

