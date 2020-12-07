Advertisement

Space heater cause of early morning house fire

House fire in the 1200 block of Madison Street
House fire in the 1200 block of Madison Street(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The Alexandria Fire Department reports a combustible object left too close to a space heater is the cause of a house fire Monday morning in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King said the fire department received the call at about 9:30 Monday morning. The house was occupied at the time the fire started but the residents were able to get out safely and no one was injured in the fire.

“With the onset of colder weather, we want to remind people to use caution with space heaters,” King said. “You need to make sure they have at least three feet of clearance. It’s also important to inspect the wiring and ensure the heater is in good working condition. Ideally, it’s best to look for units that have been tested and rated for safety by an independent agency, like the Underwriter Laboratory UL certification.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
APD investigating another armed robbery of a business
Luke Letlow
Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Ol’ Mel’s Farm hosting Manna House holiday event

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Remembrance candles
Natalie Desselle-Reid dies after battle with cancer
Laptop on texture, partial graphic
Over $342 million announced to expand broadband in rural Louisiana
Kyliee Kuykendall
APD seeking missing teen, Kyliee Kuykendall