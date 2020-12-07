Advertisement

The Rapides Symphony holds their annual holiday concert

By Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sunday evening, the Rapides Symphony Orchestra performed their Christmas Inside-Out concert.

Some people described the concert’s name as “fitting” because you could watch the performance from outside of the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center due to the pandemic and limited capacity.

“This is the first concert we’ve done since January,” Joshua Zona, the conductor of the Rapides Symphony, said. “The orchestra is much smaller because we can only have so many people on the stage with the social distancing... but we had a really good experience [and] a good concert.”

The Rapides Symphony cut the performance down from 60 musicians to 20.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating another armed robbery of a business
Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
Luke Letlow
Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race
John Anthony “Jay” Booker
Sabine Parish instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Snow’s heroics lead Generals to overtime win
Snow’s heroics lead Generals to overtime win
Four Central Louisiana teams advance to quarterfinals
Four Central Louisiana teams advance to quarterfinals
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Recapping runoff election results in Cenla