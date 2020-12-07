The Rapides Symphony holds their annual holiday concert

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sunday evening, the Rapides Symphony Orchestra performed their Christmas Inside-Out concert.

Some people described the concert’s name as “fitting” because you could watch the performance from outside of the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center due to the pandemic and limited capacity.

“This is the first concert we’ve done since January,” Joshua Zona, the conductor of the Rapides Symphony, said. “The orchestra is much smaller because we can only have so many people on the stage with the social distancing... but we had a really good experience [and] a good concert.”

The Rapides Symphony cut the performance down from 60 musicians to 20.

