Advertisement

Theft at Winnfield firearms store results in federal prison sentence for Winnfield Man

Prison cell floor
Prison cell floor(Associated Press)
By United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana) - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Joe Louis Anderson, 53, of Winnfield, Louisiana was sentenced in federal court for stealing firearms from a local store.

United States District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced Anderson to 42 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for theft of firearms from a federal firearms dealer. Anderson was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,000. Evidence introduced in court revealed that during the early morning hours of July 25, 2019, Anderson unlawfully entered the Governor’s Affair store and stole five firearms from the firearm display case. The store had surveillance video of Anderson stealing the firearms and leaving the store with them.

Anderson has a lengthy criminal history, with previous convictions for second degree burglary and possession of stolen vehicle (1991); possession of stolen vehicle and larceny (1992); second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property (1995); larceny of an automobile (1997); and possession of contraband in penal institution (1998). The ATF and Winnfield Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
APD investigating another armed robbery of a business
Luke Letlow
Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Ol’ Mel’s Farm hosting Manna House holiday event

Latest News

Water
U.S. Coast Guard releases National Recreational Boating Safety Survey results
PLEDGE KIDS 12/7/20
PLEDGE KIDS 12/7/20
Christmas lights
Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights virtual events
The Better Business Bureau says there are many scams during open enrollment for Medicare, and...
BBB warns of scams during open enrollment for Medicare