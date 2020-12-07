Theft at Winnfield firearms store results in federal prison sentence for Winnfield Man

(United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana) - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Joe Louis Anderson, 53, of Winnfield, Louisiana was sentenced in federal court for stealing firearms from a local store.

United States District Judge Dee D. Drell sentenced Anderson to 42 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for theft of firearms from a federal firearms dealer. Anderson was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $5,000. Evidence introduced in court revealed that during the early morning hours of July 25, 2019, Anderson unlawfully entered the Governor’s Affair store and stole five firearms from the firearm display case. The store had surveillance video of Anderson stealing the firearms and leaving the store with them.

Anderson has a lengthy criminal history, with previous convictions for second degree burglary and possession of stolen vehicle (1991); possession of stolen vehicle and larceny (1992); second degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property (1995); larceny of an automobile (1997); and possession of contraband in penal institution (1998). The ATF and Winnfield Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. All rights reserved.