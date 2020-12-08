Deville man killed in crash on Reed Lawrence Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Reed Lawrence Road just south of Highway 28 East on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Louisiana State Police says Leroy Eding Jr., 55, was traveling north on Reed Lawrence Road when for unknown reasons he lost control of his vehicle and hit a telephone pole.

Eding was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.